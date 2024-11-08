Hammerson Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback Strategy

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has announced the purchase of 151,942 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from 291.60 pence to 294.80 pence per share. This strategic move, which aims to enhance shareholder value, brings the total purchased shares to over 3.2 million since the program’s initiation. The acquired shares will be cancelled, potentially boosting the company’s stock performance by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

