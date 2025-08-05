Hammerson Completes Successful Share Placing and Awaits Further Approvals

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. ( (GB:HMSO) ).

Hammerson plc has successfully completed a non-pre-emptive placing of 48,253,994 ordinary shares, with 32,080,390 shares admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin. The company is awaiting approval from the South African Reserve Bank for the remaining shares to be listed on additional exchanges, which will further enhance its market presence and liquidity. The total number of voting rights in the company now stands at 514,691,343, providing shareholders with updated information for regulatory compliance.

More about Hammerson plc R.E.I.T.

Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in property development and management, primarily focusing on retail properties in the UK and Ireland. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and management of shopping centers and retail parks, catering to a diverse range of consumers and retailers.

Average Trading Volume: 974,828

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.42B

