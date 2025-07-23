Hammerson Completes Share Buyback, Adjusts Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. ( (GB:HMSO) ) has shared an announcement.

Hammerson plc has announced the completion of a share buyback program, resulting in the cancellation of 200,285 ordinary shares. This action adjusts the company’s total voting rights to 482,800,879, impacting shareholder calculations and potentially influencing market perceptions of the company’s financial strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HMSO) stock is a Buy with a £3.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. stock, see the GB:HMSO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HMSO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HMSO is a Neutral.

The stock’s overall score is driven by positive technical indicators and a strong earnings call, which highlight operational improvements and strategic growth initiatives. However, financial challenges and valuation concerns balance these strengths, suggesting a moderate outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HMSO stock, click here.

More about Hammerson plc R.E.I.T.

Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that operates primarily in the property industry, focusing on the acquisition, development, and management of retail properties across major markets.

Average Trading Volume: 947,254

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.44B

Learn more about HMSO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue