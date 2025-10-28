Hammerson CFO Exercises Share Options Under Savings Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. ( (GB:HMSO) ) is now available.

Hammerson plc announced that Himanshu Raja, the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, exercised 9,786 options over ordinary shares at a price of £1.8392 per share under the company’s Savings-Related Share Option Scheme. This transaction, in compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning management interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HMSO) stock is a Buy with a £330.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. stock, see the GB:HMSO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HMSO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HMSO is a Neutral.

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. has a moderate overall stock score, primarily influenced by financial performance challenges, including profitability and cash flow issues. Technical analysis shows some positive momentum, which could support future price increases. Valuation presents a mixed picture with a high P/E ratio but an attractive dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

More about Hammerson plc R.E.I.T.

Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on retail property development and management. The company operates primarily in the UK and has a significant presence in the retail sector, managing shopping centers and retail parks.

Average Trading Volume: 814,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.64B

