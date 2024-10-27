Hammer Metals Expands with New Share Issuance

Hammer Metals Limited (AU:HMX) has released an update.

Hammer Metals Limited has announced the issuance of over 1.35 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of a deal to acquire a mining tenement. This move is likely to interest investors following the company’s strategic initiatives and expansion plans. Such transactions can impact the company’s stock performance on the ASX, potentially influencing investor sentiment.

