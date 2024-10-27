Hammer Metals Expands with Lady Jenny Lease Option

Hammer Metals Limited (AU:HMX) has released an update.

Hammer Metals Limited is advancing its interest in the Lady Jenny Mining Leases within its Mount Isa copper-gold portfolio, having completed due diligence and made an option payment. The company plans to begin a drilling program to explore copper sulphide mineralisation, although commencement has been delayed due to bushfires. This strategic move could potentially expand Hammer’s mineral resources and boost its market position.

