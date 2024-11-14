Hamilton Thorne Reports Strong Revenue Growth

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL) has released an update.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. reported a 24% increase in quarterly revenue to $19.4 million and a 72% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $3.7 million, driven by strong growth in equipment, consumables, software, and services. Despite a net loss, the company generated $3.5 million in cash from operations for the first nine months of 2024, indicating robust sales performance and strategic investment in working capital.

