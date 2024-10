Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL) has released an update.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd is set to go private with its shares to be acquired by Cradle Acquisition LLC, with the transaction expected to close by November 30, 2024. This move includes the integration of Cook Medical’s ART product portfolio into Hamilton Thorne’s operations, and will result in the company delisting from the TSX.

