Hamilton Lane Shareholders Approve Key Corporate Changes

The latest update is out from Hamilton Lane ( (HLNE) ).

Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s stockholders approved significant initiatives at their 2024 Annual Meeting, including the Amended and Restated Equity Plan, which will shape the company’s incentive structures. Additionally, Class II directors were elected, executive compensation was greenlit, and Ernst & Young LLP was ratified as the independent auditor for the upcoming fiscal year. These moves demonstrate shareholder engagement and support for the company’s strategic direction and governance practices.

See more data about HLNE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.