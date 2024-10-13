Hamelin Gold Unveils Promising New Gold Targets

Hamelin Gold Limited (AU:HMG) has released an update.

Hamelin Gold Limited has announced the discovery of new gold targets in Western Australia, following a successful soil sampling program using Ultrafine® analysis. The Jazz Prospect in the West Tanami region exhibits a geochemical footprint indicative of major gold deposits, supported by intersecting key structures and a dolerite host unit. With Aircore drilling already underway, investors eagerly await the assay results due in December 2024.

