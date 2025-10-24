Hamee Corp. Announces NE Inc. Spin-off and Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Hamee Corp. ( (JP:3134) ).

Hamee Corp. has announced the terms for the issuance of new shares for its subsidiary, NE Inc., which will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a spin-off strategy aimed at fostering NE Inc.’s independence and accelerating growth, while Hamee Corp. maintains its financial forecasts for the fiscal year.

Hamee Corp. operates in the technology sector, focusing on the development and distribution of innovative products and services. The company is known for its strategic initiatives to enhance business growth and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 67,637

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen21.42B

