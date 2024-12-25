Hamamatsu Photonics’ Strategy for Sustainable Growth

Hamamatsu Photonics KK (JP:6965) has released an update.
Hamamatsu Photonics is committed to sustainable growth and enhancing corporate value by investing in R&D and embracing corporate governance that ensures transparency and sound decision-making. The company is focused on expanding its global market presence through photonics technology while fostering diversity and inclusion within its workforce. By prioritizing innovation and a collaborative corporate culture, Hamamatsu aims to create a positive impact on society and the planet.
