Hamamatsu Photonics Expands Share Buyback Program

Hamamatsu Photonics KK (JP:6965) has released an update.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. has announced an increase in its share repurchase program from 2.8 million to 6.5 million shares and a doubling of the repurchase value cap from 10 billion yen to 20 billion yen. The company also extended the repurchase period until March 31, 2025, and pushed back the share cancellation date to April 30, 2025, to enhance shareholder value and improve capital efficiency. These changes come amid a planned stock split and a secondary offering of common stock.

For further insights into JP:6965 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.