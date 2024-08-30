Hamamatsu Photonics Announces Secondary Share Offering

Hamamatsu Photonics KK (JP:6965) has released an update.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. has announced a secondary offering of 7,304,400 shares and an over-allotment option of up to 1,095,600 shares, with the lead manager set to determine the final selling price based on market conditions. The share delivery will occur after the Pricing Date, set between September 9 and September 11, 2024. This move by the company’s Board of Directors aims to diversify its shareholder base and is not an offer or solicitation for investment in the U.S.

For further insights into JP:6965 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.