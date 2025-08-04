Hamak Gold Appoints Nicola Horlick as Non-Executive Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Hamak Gold Limited ( (GB:HAMA) ) is now available.

Hamak Gold Limited has announced the appointment of Nicola Horlick as a Non-Executive Director. With over 35 years of experience in the investment industry, Horlick’s expertise in institutional fund management and financial innovation is expected to strengthen the board and support Hamak Gold’s ambition to create long-term value for shareholders. Her appointment is seen as a strategic move to enhance the company’s governance and attract both institutional and private investors, particularly in the context of alternative assets providing diversification in uncertain markets.

More about Hamak Gold Limited

Hamak Gold Limited is a UK-listed company focused on gold exploration in Africa, combining this traditional industry with a digital asset treasury management strategy. The company offers investors professional exposure to cryptocurrencies through its main board listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 17,607,848

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £22.38M

See more data about HAMA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

