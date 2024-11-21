Halma plc Boosts Dividends Amid Strong Half-Year Results

Halma plc (GB:HLMA) has released an update.

Halma plc, a leader in life-saving technology, has reported its half-year results with a notable 7% increase in interim dividends to 9.00p per share, signaling robust financial health and a commitment to shareholder returns. The company, which focuses on safety, environment, and health, continues to be a strong presence in the FTSE 100 index, employing over 8,000 people across 20 countries. This performance underscores Halma’s dedication to growth in its mission to ensure a safer, cleaner, and healthier future.

