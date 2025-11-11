Hallador Energy Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Hallador Energy ( (HNRG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hallador Energy presented to its investors.

Hallador Energy Company is a diversified energy company engaged in electric power generation and coal mining, primarily operating in the Illinois Basin. The company reported significant growth in its latest earnings report, with a notable increase in both electric and coal sales. For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Hallador Energy’s total sales and operating revenues rose to $146.8 million from $105.1 million in the same period last year. This was driven by a substantial increase in electric sales, which climbed to $93.2 million, and coal sales, which increased to $51.2 million. The company also reported a net income of $23.9 million, a significant improvement from $1.6 million in the previous year, reflecting strong operational performance and cost management. Hallador Energy’s strategic focus on its electric operations and coal mining efficiency has resulted in improved EBITDA margins for both segments. The electric operations segment benefitted from increased delivered energy revenues, while the coal operations segment saw a rise in coal sales to third-party customers. The company’s management remains optimistic about its future prospects, highlighting ongoing efforts to refinance its credit agreement and maintain liquidity. Hallador Energy is poised to continue its growth trajectory by leveraging its diversified energy portfolio and operational efficiencies.

