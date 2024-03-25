Hallador Energy Announces Leadership Change and New CFO Compensation

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) has shared an announcement.

Marjorie Hargrave has been appointed the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company, taking over from Lawrence D. Martin on April 10, 2024. With a rich background in finance across various industries, including a recent position as CFO at Leanin’ Tree, Inc., Hargrave brings extensive experience to the role. Her compensation includes a $400,000 base salary, potential short-term incentives, and an initial grant of restricted stock units. The announcement, free from any familial or transactional conflicts of interest, marks a significant leadership transition for the Company.

