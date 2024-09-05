Haleon PLC Executes Share Buyback Plan

Haleon PLC (GB:HLN) has released an update.

Haleon PLC has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 465,000 of its own shares as part of its share buyback program initiated on August 1, 2024. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 385.0000 to 388.9000 pence, with a volume weighted average price of 386.6139 pence per share. This buyback is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital, now standing at 9,122,352,072 ordinary shares.

