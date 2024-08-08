Halcyon Agri Seeks Further SGX-ST Compliance Extension

Halcyon Agri Corp. Ltd. (SG:5VJ) has released an update.

Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited has repeatedly sought extensions from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) to comply with Rule 723 of the Listing Manual, which pertains to maintaining a minimum percentage of shares held by the public. The company has been engaged in this process since the loss of free float following an offer announcement, with the latest request for an extension submitted on July 23, 2024.

