Halcones Precious Metals Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. has successfully closed the first tranche of its private placement offering, raising $1,641,150 through the issuance of 23,445,000 units. The proceeds will be used to further exploration on its Polaris Project and for general corporate purposes. The offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and iA Private Wealth Inc., with additional support from Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. This development is expected to bolster Halcones’ operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the precious metals exploration industry.

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. is focused on exploring and developing gold-silver projects in Chile, leveraging a team with a strong background of exploration success in the region.

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 285,546

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$9.39M

