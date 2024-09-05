Haivision Technology Powers Innovative Paris Games Coverage

Haivision Systems, Inc. (TSE:HAI) has released an update.

Haivision Systems Inc. has been named a finalist in the IBC Innovation Awards for their cutting-edge mobile video transmission technology, which was used by Olympic Broadcasting Services during the Paris Games for a unique live coverage experience. Innovative use of smartphone cameras and private 5G networks allowed for unprecedented views and coverage of the Games, including a groundbreaking sea-based private 5G network for the sailing events.

