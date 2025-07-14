Haitong Unitrust Reports Preliminary 2025 H1 Financial Results Amid Economic Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd Class H ( (HK:1905) ) has provided an announcement.

Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. announced its preliminary financial results for the first half of 2025, showing a slight decline in profit due to challenging economic conditions and intense competition. Despite a decrease in total revenue and income, the company managed to reduce costs and improve efficiency, maintaining a strong asset and equity position, which reflects its strategic focus on high-quality development and investment in key industries.

Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on financial leasing services. The company is actively involved in key industries such as advanced manufacturing, construction, and energy and environment protection, aligning with national strategies to enhance its service to the real economy.

