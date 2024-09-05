Haitong Unitrust Halts Trading Amid Significant Transaction

Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd Class H (HK:1905) has released an update.

Haitong Unitrust International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd has announced a trading halt of its shares and certain notes on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, effective from 9:00 a.m. on September 6, 2024. This decision follows the controlling shareholder Haitong Securities’ announcement of a material transaction that could impact the company. The halt is in place pending further announcement containing inside information regarding the company.

