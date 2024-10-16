Haitong Securities to Review Q3 Results in Upcoming Meeting

Haitong Securities Co (HK:6837) has released an update.

Haitong Securities Co. has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for October 30, 2024, where the company’s third-quarter financial results will be reviewed. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s performance for the first nine months of the year. Investors and market observers will be keenly watching for any updates or decisions made during this session, which could impact stock valuations and market dynamics.

