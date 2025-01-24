Haitong Securities Reports Expected Net Loss for 2024 Amidst Market Challenges

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Haitong Securities Co ( (HK:6837) ).

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. announced preliminary financial results for the year 2024, revealing an expected net loss of approximately RMB 3,400 million, compared to a profit in the previous year. The loss is attributed to a decline in the valuation of overseas financial assets, reduced investment income, and decreased revenue from the domestic equity financing sector. Despite these challenges, the company maintains a stable operational condition with a strong asset-liability structure and sufficient liquidity. Haitong plans to enhance its core competitiveness through a merger with Guotai Junan, aiming to strengthen its customer base and service capabilities.

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. The company’s primary services include securities brokerage, investment banking, and asset management. Its market focus is on both domestic and overseas financial markets.

YTD Price Performance: 0.19%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $16.48B

