Haitong Securities Announces Major Asset Impairment and Write-off

Haitong Securities Co ( (HK:6837) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. announced a significant provision for asset impairment and asset write-off for the last quarter of 2024. The total impairment provision amounts to RMB1,044.1273 million, which is over 10% of the audited net profit for 2023. This move indicates substantial financial adjustments, highlighting the company’s proactive stance in addressing potential credit risks and unrecoverable assets, which may impact its financial statements and stakeholders’ outlook.

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. is a leading financial services company in China, primarily engaged in securities brokerage, investment banking, asset management, and financial leasing. The company operates in a competitive financial sector, focusing on providing comprehensive financial solutions to a wide range of clients.

