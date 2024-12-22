Haitong and Guotai Junan Advance in Merger Process

Haitong Securities Co (HK:6837) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Haitong Securities and Guotai Junan Securities have received approval from the SFC for their proposed merger, marking a significant step forward in their consolidation efforts. While some regulatory and shareholder approvals are still pending, the companies are progressing towards uniting their operations. Investors in the financial markets are keenly watching these developments as the merger could impact market dynamics.

For further insights into HK:6837 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.