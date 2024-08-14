Haitian International Plans Key Financial Meeting

Haitian International Holdings (HK:1882) has released an update.

Haitian International Holdings Limited is set to hold a Board meeting on August 26, 2024, to discuss the publication of its interim results for the first half of the year and to consider declaring an interim dividend. The announcement, which includes a note of caution from the Hong Kong Exchanges about the reliability of the information, also lists the current executive and non-executive directors of the company.

