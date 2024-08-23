Hainan Meilan Airport’s Growth Amidst Losses

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company (HK:0357) has released an update.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited reported a significant increase in total revenue to RMB 1.149 billion, up from RMB 1.066 billion in the previous year. However, the company faced a substantial net loss of RMB 248.05 million, which increased from a net loss of RMB 50.62 million. Despite the financial losses, the airport saw growth in passenger numbers, aircraft movements, and cargo throughput compared to the same period last year.

