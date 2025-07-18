Hainan Meilan Airport Announces Supervisor Resignation and By-Election Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Hainan Meilan International Airport Company ( (HK:0357) ) is now available.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Zheng Yabo from his role as a supervisor due to work relocation. His departure will temporarily reduce the Supervisory Committee’s membership below the legal requirement, but he will continue his duties until a new supervisor is elected. The company is committed to conducting a by-election promptly to fill the vacancy, ensuring compliance with the Company Law and its Articles of Association.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0357) stock is a Sell with a HK$6.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hainan Meilan International Airport Company stock, see the HK:0357 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hainan Meilan International Airport Company

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the aviation industry. It primarily focuses on managing and operating airports, with its market focus on providing airport services in Hainan Province, China.

Average Trading Volume: 2,161,313

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$5.02B

See more data about 0357 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue