Hainan Meilan Airport Announces EGM Updates

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company (HK:0357) has released an update.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited has announced an additional resolution for their upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM) set for October 18, 2024. The resolution pertains to the approval of Mr. Xie Lichao’s appointment as a non-executive director of the company. Shareholders are required to complete necessary registration procedures by September 27, 2024, to attend and vote at the EGM.

For further insights into HK:0357 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.