Haiki+ S.p.A. Clarifies Market Speculations and Outlines Strategic Moves

Haiki+ S.p.A. addressed recent discussions about a potential profit warning, confirming there is no basis for such concerns and reaffirming its business plans. The company is exploring talks with potential top managers to strengthen its leadership and is planning a capital increase following the conversion of a loan into equity, aligning with its strategic growth objectives.

Haiki+ S.p.A. is a holding company listed on Euronext Growth Milan, operating in the Environment and Circular Economy sector. It aims to be a leading player in Italy’s circular economy by valuing waste through its treatment, recovery, and recycling plants. With over twenty years of experience, Haiki+ leverages technological innovation and strategic management to address production waste effectively.

