Haiki+ CEO Invests in Company’s Future with Significant Share Purchase

Haiki+ S.P.A. ( (IT:HIK) ) has shared an update.

Haiki+ S.p.A. announced that its CEO, Dr. Giovanni Rosti, has made a personal investment by purchasing 557,510 shares worth 300,000 Euros. This move underscores his confidence in the company’s growth potential and aligns management’s interests with those of shareholders. The investment signals Haiki+’s commitment to growth and innovation, positioning itself as a key player in Italy’s sustainability landscape.

Haiki+ S.p.A. is a holding company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, operating in the environment and circular economy sector. It aims to be a leading player in Italy by valorizing waste through its treatment, recovery, and recycling plants, leveraging its network of companies with over twenty years of experience.

