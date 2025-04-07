Haier Smart Home Executives to Boost Shareholding, Signal Confidence in Future Growth

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6690) ) has shared an announcement.

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. announced a voluntary plan for its directors and senior management to increase their shareholding in the company. This move, which involves using personal funds to purchase additional shares, is intended to demonstrate confidence in the company’s long-term prospects and to bolster investor confidence. The shareholding increase will be executed through centralized bidding trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with no specific price range set for the transactions.

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the smart home industry. The company focuses on providing innovative home appliances and smart home solutions, leveraging advanced technology to enhance consumer experiences.

