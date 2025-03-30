Haichang Ocean Park Enhances Board Diversity and Governance

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2255) ) has provided an update.

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. has revised the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, emphasizing diversity and effective governance. The updated guidelines aim to enhance the board’s structure and composition, ensuring a diverse and skilled board to support the company’s strategic goals and improve corporate governance practices.

More about Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd.

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. operates in the entertainment and leisure industry, focusing on ocean-themed parks and attractions. The company is known for its diverse offerings that cater to families and tourists, aiming to provide educational and entertaining experiences related to marine life.

YTD Price Performance: 7.14%

Average Trading Volume: 48,820,742

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.87B

