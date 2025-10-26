Haichang Ocean Park Appoints New CFO to Strengthen Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2255) ) has shared an announcement.

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Zhan Xinwei as the new Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Vice President, effective October 24, 2025. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s management operations and support its executive team, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2255) stock is a Sell with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd.

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the operation and management of ocean-themed parks and related entertainment services.

Average Trading Volume: 52,611,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$9.38B



