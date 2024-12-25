Hagiwara Electric’s Strategy to Boost Market Value

Hagiwara Electric Holdings Co (JP:7467) has released an update.
Hagiwara Electric Holdings Co. is working to enhance its corporate value by addressing its low P/B ratio and fostering growth expectations within the stock market. The company plans to achieve this through improved profitability, risk management, and stakeholder engagement. These efforts are part of their Medium-Term Management Plan aimed at better aligning their market evaluation with actual performance.
