Hafnia Completes Significant Phase of Share Buyback Program

Hafnia ( (HAFN) ) has provided an announcement.

Hafnia Limited announced the repurchase of 3,952,255 shares as part of its share buyback program, with transactions completed between January 20 and January 24, 2025, at an average price of USD 5.14 per share. This buyback effort reflects the company’s strategic move to enhance shareholder value, resulting in Hafnia owning approximately 2.90% of its total issued shares.

More about Hafnia

Hafnia Limited is a leading global tanker owner involved in the transportation of oil, oil products, and chemicals. The company provides a fully integrated shipping platform, managing around 200 vessels with services that include technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and bunker procurement. Hafnia operates under the BW Group and has a significant presence with offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai, employing over 4,000 people worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -10.66%

Average Trading Volume: 2,895,928

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.55B

