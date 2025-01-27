Hafnia Completes Share Buyback to Bolster Market Position

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Hafnia Limited has completed its share buyback program, repurchasing over 14 million shares for approximately USD 76.69 million. This strategic move, managed by Pareto Securities, reflects Hafnia’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and maintaining a strong market position within the shipping industry.

More about Hafnia

Hafnia is a leading global tanker owner, specializing in the transportation of oil, oil products, and chemicals for significant national and international clients. The company operates around 200 vessels and offers a comprehensive shipping platform with services in technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and bunker procurement. Hafnia is part of the BW Group, a longstanding entity in oil and gas transportation and related sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -10.66%

Average Trading Volume: 2,895,928

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.55B

