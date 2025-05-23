Hafnia CFO Sells Significant Shareholding

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Hafnia ( (HAFN) ) just unveiled an update.

Perry Van Echtelt, CFO of Hafnia Limited, sold 100,000 shares of the company on the Oslo Børs at an average price of NOK 52.3287 per share. This transaction is part of the company’s disclosure obligations under EU and Norwegian securities regulations, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (HAFN) stock is a Hold with a NOK85.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hafnia stock, see the HAFN Stock Forecast page.

More about Hafnia

Hafnia Limited is a leading global tanker owner, specializing in the transportation of oil, oil products, and chemicals for major national and international companies. The company operates approximately 200 vessels and provides a comprehensive shipping platform that includes technical management, commercial and chartering services, and pool management. Hafnia is part of the BW Group and has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai, employing over 4000 people.

Average Trading Volume: 984,034

Current Market Cap: NOK26.73B

