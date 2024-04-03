Hafary Holdings Goes Digital for Shareholder Notices

Hafary Holdings Limited (SG:5VS) has released an update.

Hafary Holdings Limited is embracing electronic communications to send notices to its shareholders, a move that aligns with the company’s sustainability goals. The initiative complies with Singapore’s Companies Act and the company constitution, allowing for electronic delivery except for specific documents like physical forms and takeover offers, which will be mailed. Shareholders still have the option to request physical copies of the Annual Report and other documents if they prefer.

