Hadasit Bio Mourns the Loss of CFO and Acting CEO

Hadasit Bio ( ($IL:HDST.M) ) has provided an announcement.
Hadasit Bio mourns the loss of its Chief Financial Officer and Acting CEO, Mr. Yoram Azulai, who passed away on February 14, 2025. His passing is a significant loss for the company, and the board, management, and employees extend their condolences to his family.
Average Trading Volume: 17,429
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: $1.65M
