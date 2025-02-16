Hadasit Bio Mourns the Loss of CFO and Acting CEO

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Hadasit Bio ( ($IL:HDST.M) ) has provided an announcement.

Hadasit Bio mourns the loss of its Chief Financial Officer and Acting CEO, Mr. Yoram Azulai, who passed away on February 14, 2025. His passing is a significant loss for the company, and the board, management, and employees extend their condolences to his family.

Average Trading Volume: 17,429

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.65M

