Hadasit Bio Announces Senior Officers’ Status Update

An announcement from Hadasit Bio ( ($IL:HDST.M) ) is now available.

Hadasit Bio has released an immediate report concerning the status of its senior officers as per Regulation 34(d) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970. The announcement includes a list of senior officers and alternate directors within the corporation as of February 16, 2025, reflecting the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements and providing transparency to stakeholders regarding its leadership structure.

Average Trading Volume: 17,429

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.65M

