Hadasit Bio Announces Change in Leadership

Hadasit Bio ( ($IL:HDST.M) ) has issued an announcement.

Hadasit Bio has announced that Yoram Azulay has ceased his roles as CFO and Acting CEO, effective February 14, 2025. The company confirmed that his departure does not involve any circumstances needing to be communicated to security holders and he will not continue in any senior position within the company.

Hadasit Bio

Average Trading Volume: 17,429

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.65M

