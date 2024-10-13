H2G Green Limited Plans Massive Warrant Issue

H2G Green Limited (SG:5AI) has released an update.

H2G Green Limited, a Singapore-based company, has announced a rights issue of over 1.4 billion warrants, each providing the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share, at a nominal issue price. The issuance is non-underwritten and renounceable, with the company receiving a listing and quotation notice from the SGX-ST for the warrants and the potential new shares. Shareholder approval is pending and will be sought at an upcoming EGM.

