H2G Green Limited Holds 26th Annual General Meeting

H2G Green Limited ( (SG:5AI) ) has issued an announcement.

H2G Green Limited held its twenty-sixth Annual General Meeting, where the Board of Directors and management were present. The meeting proceeded without any shareholder questions, and all motions were voted on by way of a poll, requiring a simple majority to pass. This AGM reflects the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements and its commitment to transparent governance practices.

More about H2G Green Limited

H2G Green Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating within an industry that focuses on sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. The company, along with its subsidiaries, forms a group that is likely engaged in green technologies or services, although specific products or services are not detailed in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 7,286,089

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$16.01M

