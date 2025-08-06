H2G Green Limited Holds 26th Annual General Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
H2G Green Limited ( (SG:5AI) ) has issued an announcement.
H2G Green Limited held its twenty-sixth Annual General Meeting, where the Board of Directors and management were present. The meeting proceeded without any shareholder questions, and all motions were voted on by way of a poll, requiring a simple majority to pass. This AGM reflects the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements and its commitment to transparent governance practices.
More about H2G Green Limited
H2G Green Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating within an industry that focuses on sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. The company, along with its subsidiaries, forms a group that is likely engaged in green technologies or services, although specific products or services are not detailed in the release.
Average Trading Volume: 7,286,089
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: S$16.01M
