H World Group’s Earnings Call Highlights Strategic Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

H World Group’s Earnings Call Highlights Strategic Growth

H World Group’s Earnings Call Highlights Strategic Growth

H World Group Limited ((HTHT)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for H World Group Limited highlighted a positive sentiment, focusing on the company’s strategic expansion and asset-light approach, which contributed to revenue and EBITDA growth. Despite facing challenges such as declines in RevPAR and ADR, and increased SG&A expenses, the overall performance was commendable with significant shareholder returns and a robust cash position.

Record Hotel Expansion

In 2024, H World Group Limited achieved a milestone by opening a record high of 2,442 new hotels, with 2,430 from Legacy-Huazhu. This expansion was largely supported by the company’s penetration into lower-tier cities, marking a significant step in its growth strategy.

Upper-Mid Segment Growth

The company’s upper-mid segment hotel network saw impressive growth, expanding by 35% year-over-year in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the development of the Intercity and Crystal Orange brands, showcasing the company’s focus on diversifying its offerings.

Asset-Light Strategy Success

H World Group’s asset-light strategy proved successful in 2024, with the asset-light revenue contribution exceeding 50% of the business. This approach has been instrumental in achieving more stable and sustainable development for the company.

Revenue Growth

The group reported a 9.2% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching RMB23.9 billion in 2024. This growth reflects the company’s effective strategies and operational efficiency.

Core Adjusted EBITDA Increase

The core adjusted EBITDA for H World Group increased by 15.5% year-over-year to RMB1.7 billion in Q4 and grew 13.9% year-over-year to RMB7.5 billion for the full year, indicating strong operational performance.

Strong Cash Position

At the end of 2024, the group maintained a strong cash position with RMB11.9 billion in cash and equivalents and a solid net cash position of RMB6.5 billion, underscoring its financial stability.

Shareholder Returns

In 2024, H World Group delivered a total shareholder return of US$770 million, accounting for more than one-third of its three-year plan, demonstrating its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

RevPAR Decline

Legacy-Huazhu’s blended RevPAR saw a slight decline of 3% to RMB235 in 2024, reflecting some operational challenges faced by the company.

ADR Decline

The average daily rate (ADR) decreased by 3.2% to RMB289, primarily due to a high base last year and an increase in supply, indicating market pressures.

Legacy-DH Operating Loss

Legacy-DH experienced a widened operating loss due to impairment loss and approximately RMB100 million in one-off restructuring costs, highlighting areas of concern within the business.

SG&A Increase

SG&A expenses for Legacy-Huazhu increased by 19.7% year-over-year in 2024, mainly attributed to higher share-based compensation, pointing to rising operational costs.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, H World Group projects a 2% to 6% revenue growth for 2025 and plans to open around 2,300 new hotels, aiming for a 15% increase in their hotel network. The group also announced a US$300 million final cash dividend, contributing to a total shareholder return of US$770 million for 2024.

In conclusion, H World Group Limited’s earnings call reflected a positive outlook with strategic expansions and a successful asset-light strategy driving growth. Despite some operational headwinds, the company remains focused on delivering shareholder value and achieving sustainable development.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential