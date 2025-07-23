H.I.S. Co., Ltd Reports Strong Semi-Annual Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

H.I.S.Co. ( (JP:9603) ) has issued an announcement.

H.I.S. Co., Ltd reported a 12.7% increase in net sales to 181,313 million yen for the six months ending April 30, 2025, with operating profit rising by 21.6% to 6,721 million yen. The company also announced a dividend of 10 yen per share for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2025, reflecting a positive outlook despite excluding three subsidiaries from consolidation.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9603) stock is a Hold with a Yen1580.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on H.I.S.Co. stock, see the JP:9603 Stock Forecast page.

H.I.S. Co., Ltd is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the travel industry. It offers a range of travel-related services and products, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 569,130

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen101.3B

