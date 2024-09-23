GWA Group Director Updates Shareholdings

GWA Group Limited (AU:GWA) has released an update.

GWA Group Limited has announced a change in the holdings of director Richard Thornton, involving both direct and indirect interests. Thornton’s recent transactions included acquiring 13,553 ordinary shares at $2.35 each and disposing of 27,106 Performance Rights. The update reflects Thornton’s active engagement in the company’s equity, which could interest shareholders monitoring insider activity.

For further insights into AU:GWA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.